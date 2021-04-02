Amid COVID-19 surge in state, Karnataka issues fresh guidelines

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Friday issued a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines to curb the virus spreading in the state.

According to the notification issued by the state government, Classes from 6-9 will be suspended, gyms, swimming pools to remain closed, rallies, dharnas prohibited, and a maximum 50 per cent seating capacity in cinema halls will be allowed.

It also stated that no gatherings will be allowed at places of worship.

"Classes 10,11 and 12 can continue in the existing mode, however, attendance at these classes in person is not mandatory. Classes of higher and professional courses shall be suspended, except classes due for Board/University examinations of Health Sciences.

Residential and Boarding schools shall be closed, except for the students of Classes 10,11, 12, and for students of higher and professional courses. The number of persons in public transport, shall not exceed the seating capacity. The practice of work from home shall be followed in offices and work places as far as possible," the letter said.



In the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubali-Dharwad, the number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants shall not exceed 50% of the capacity.

In Cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity only shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.

In shopping malls, closed markets, departmental stores, etc strict enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour(CAB) like ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, provision of hand Sanitizer shall be enforced."

If there is any violation, the facility shall be closed till the pandemic is over, warned the guidelines.

Karnataka reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 10,06,229. 1,631 people have been discharged in the said period.

With 9,59,400 total discharge cases, the state reported six deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total active cases in the state stand at 34,219. (ANI)

