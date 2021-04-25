Amid COVID crisis, Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital receives 5 tons of oxygen

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Bringing major relief amid the severe oxygen shortage crisis due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital received five tons of oxygen on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson of the top hospital informed that oxygen was given to patients at high pressure 'after a long time'.

"5 tons of oxygen received at the hospital at 0415 hours today. Oxygen running in full pressure after a long time," the spokesperson said.

The national capital's healthcare infrastructure is reeling under the pressure of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases. Over the last week, several hospitals across the state have sent SOS messages and repeatedly flagged acute shortages in oxygen.

The Ganga Ram Hospital raised the matter for three consecutive days since Thursday.

On Thursday, 25 of the hospital's sickest COVID patients passed away.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi is among the ten states reporting 75.01 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases in the country and among the twelve states displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

Delhi on Saturday reported 24,103 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the city since the outbreak of the pandemic. (ANI)