Amid eased COVID-19 restrictions, Himachal shopkeepers expect good sales of winter wear

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Amid eased COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, shopkeepers expect a profitable season from winter wear sales in Shimla.

"Due to COVID-19, there was no work for close to two years, but things are seemingly better now. There's good footfall," said Kelsang, a shopkeeper.





"We expect to earn well in December and January," he added.



"We faced a lot of difficulties during the COVID-19 period as the business was not running smoothly. Now, things have become much better comparatively. We are hoping for increased sales, " said another shopkeeper. (ANI)

