Amid 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festivities priest performs morning 'aarti' at Mumbai's Shri Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): As the 10-day long 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festivities kicked off on Saturday, morning 'aarti' of Lord Ganesha idol was performed here this morning at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple for the second consecutive day.

The priest was seen offering prayers and performing 'aarti' to Lord Ganesha.



This year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, temple authorities have urged the devotees to take an online glimpse of Lord Ganesha from their homes. However, several temples in the state have made proper arrangements of sanitisers and temperature measurements for visitors.

On this Ganesh Chaturthi, people can take the virtual darshan of Siddhivinayak and watch the 'aarti' live on the temple's website.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his family members offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines regarding the festival, stating that the processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing idols.

Also, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has urged devotees to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a low-key manner and avoid crowding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. The festivities will end with the immersion of the Ganesha idols. (ANI)