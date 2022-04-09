Amid heavy power cuts, woman gives birth under torch light in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Due to heavy power outages in the Narsipatnam area, a woman had to give birth to her child under the light of cell phones, torches, and candles at NTR Government Hospital in Visakhapatnam on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The matter came into light on Friday.

The hospital, located in the area of newly formed district of Anakapalle, has been facing long power cuts since last two days.



The staff had asked the attendants of Krishnadevipata woman to arrange as many lights as possible.

"They asked me to bring candles and arrange for as many cellphones and torch lights as possible, during the midnight," said the woman's husband.

"While the woman was already experiencing labour pains when the hospital's generator also went down due to lack of maintenance, so we had no other option but to ask the woman's attendants to arrange the source of light for her," said the hospital staff. (ANI)

