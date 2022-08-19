Amid heavy rains, North Odisha districts could face flood-like situation

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 19 (ANI): Due to another deep depression, the districts of North Odisha could experience a flood-like situation.

Hirakud dam's current intake is 3.23 lakh cusecs and outflow is 4.10 lakh cusecs. So there should be no flooding in Mahanadi or its tributaries.

Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner said, "Due to another deep depression North Odisha districts may face another flood-like situation. The current inflow of Hirakud is 3.23 lakh cusecs and the outflow is 4.10 lakh cusecs. So there should be no floods in Mahanadi, its subsidiaries."

Amidst IMD's forecast for heavy rainfall in some districts of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also appealed to the people of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak not to panic and follow the instructions of the Government.

In a video message Patnaik said, "As per the information from the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a possibility for heavy to very heavy rainfall tonight in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak, therefore it's my request to everyone not panic but rather follow the instructions of the administration and help them, for me every life is precious, so everybody stays safe and also ensures the safety of family members."

Over 4.67 lakh people in 1,757 villages in 10 districts of Odisha have been affected so far by the flood situation due to the heavy rainfall in the state, informed PK Jena on August 17.

Jena informed that 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 12 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and 52 teams of Odisha Fire Services have been deployed in flood-affected districts.

Meanwhile, the state government has asked the district education authorities of the flood-affected districts to make the school buildings available for shelter and relief distribution. (ANI)