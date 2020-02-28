Amid ILP demands in Meghalaya, Guv says tourism has taken a hit in state

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Amid the demands for Inner Line Permit (ILP) from Meghalaya government, Governor Tathagata Roy said that the move could impact the state's tourism sector.

"A lot of tourism facilities and homestays are going vacant. I have spoken to tour operators who said tourism has got hit. If you put restrictions on Indian citizens from entering into Meghalaya then it is not difficult to guess what the outcome will be," Roy told reporters on Thursday.

The Governor, however, said that "CAA has got nothing to do with Meghalaya population. It is for providing citizenship to people who came from certain other countries before 2014. But putting restrictions on the coming of tourists from other parts of India will have an impact."

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been demanding ILP for the state.

The ILP is a document that allows an Indian citizen to visit or stay in a state that is protected under the ILP system for a limited time period.

Meanwhile, the Governor added that violence in parts of Delhi had been planned to "to coincide with coming of US President Donald Trump." (ANI)

