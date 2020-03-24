Amid lockdown, Bengaluru wears a deserted look

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The usually busy and bustling city of Bengaluru wore a deserted look on Tuesday as Karnataka went into total lockdown, with the exception being the emergency services, to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday had announced a complete lockdown in the state till April 1.

"In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the entire state will be locked down from 12 am of March 23 to April 1. People are requested to strictly follow it to contain the coronavirus spread," Yediyurappa said.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had ordered the suspending of all public and private transport services.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 491. (ANI)

