Amid lockdown, cattle owners in Chandigarh face difficulties as fodder price 'doubled'

Chandigarh [India], April 6 (ANI): Cattle owners in Chandigarh have said they are facing difficulties due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak as the price of fodder has "doubled" in the Union Territory.

"Price of fodder has doubled and veterinarians have stopped visiting. We had to decrease the amount of fodder that we give to our cattle," said a cattle owner.

Another cattle owner said, "Price of fodder has doubled now. We are facing a lot of problem."

They even stated that there is a shortage in supply.

"Not just fodder, we are facing problem regarding ration too," said one of them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

