Amid lockdown, Maharashtra Health Minister urges private clinics to stay open

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday asked all private clinics and hospitals to remain open amid the countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He said that there will be an increase in the number of coronavirus patients who will be discharged from the hospitals.

"We have noticed that some private clinics have closed down due to fear of coronavirus. This is not right in the present situation. If doctors run away from responsibility, who will the common people look up to?" Tope said.

"I assure that the police will cooperate. Apart from COVID-19, there are usual illnesses that need to be treated. I urge doctors to keep their clinics and hospitals open," he added.

He stated that 4,228 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state out of which 4,017 people tested negative for coronavirus and 135 people tested positive for the disease. Till now, 19 coronavirus patients have been discharged.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 724 on Friday, after 30 new cases were reported in the country since Thursday night.

Till now, 66 people have been either cured or discharged, while there are 640 active COVID-19 cases in the country. The total number of deaths reported from the disease are 17. (ANI)

