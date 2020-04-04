Amid lockdown, potato, onion get cheaper in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 4 (ANI): Normally the price of goods often rises in the midst of bandh, but Dibrugarh is witnessing a trend where potato and onion have got significantly cheaper in view of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

"The Dibrugarh district administration is working to curb the black marketing and high prices of materials during the lockdown," said Deepak Kyal, Member, Dibrugarh Traders Association.

"There is a constant meeting between the traders and the district administration. Along with this, the prices of food items of the district administration are fixed daily and put on social media so that the general public do not have any problem," he added. (ANI)

