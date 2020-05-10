Amid lockdown restrictions, NFL records 71 pc growth in fertiliser sale

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL), a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has registered a 71 per cent growth in the fertiliser sale in April this year.

An official release said that despite the COVID-19 restrictions in the country in April, the company recorded fertiliser sale of 3.62 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in April as compared to 2.12 lakh MT in the same month last year.

"The company had to face a lot of logistics hurdles due to lockdown but despite that, it left no stone unturned to make fertilisers available to farmers during this crucial period," the release added.

NFL produces urea at its five plants at Nangal and Bathinda in Punjab, Panipat in Haryana, and two plants at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh, the release said.

"With all these products, the company has recorded the highest-ever sale of 57 lakh MT in 2019-20, continuously for the fifth time in a row," the release further said.

Moreover, NFL employees have not only contributed their one day's salary of Rs 88 lakh towards the PM-CARES Fund but have also contributed Rs 63.94 lakh under CSR for the same. With this, the company has contributed Rs 1.52 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund. (ANI)

