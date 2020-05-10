Amid lockdown, Telangana brings back migrant workers to work in factories, projects

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 (ANI): Even as states are making arrangements to send back migrant workers who want to go back to their native places amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Telangana government is also simultaneously calling back labourers from different parts of the country who were working in the various projects in the state.

"Labourers all over India can get work in Telangana as there are several works available such as construction of buildings, irrigation projects, selling of procured crops, (related to) goldsmith ," Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav told ANI.

He said state government is calling the labourers back from their villages as there is a surplus production of rice in the state this year and labourers are required in factories for packaging and distribution.

"One train which had gone to Bihar with migrants has brought back several other migrants to Telangana for work. There are lakhs of migrants who are residing in the state already. Around 2,000 migrants have been brought back so far. More are expected to come from several others states to Telangana," the minister said.

Recalling work done by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to support the poor and the migrants in the testing times, Yadav said he announced that "the migrants stuck in the state are like children and shall be treated the same".

"He provided 12 kg of rice along with Rs 500 to each migrant or 12 kg rice and Rs 1500 per family was given," the minister said.

Yadav said that the state government is bearing all the travel expenses of the poor. (ANI)

