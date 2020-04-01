Amid lockdown, vegetables and fruits sold at lower prices in Delhi's Azadpur mandi

Azadpur (New Delhi) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): The traders at the Azadpur vegetable market are facing tough times as prices of fruits and vegetables have dipped amid the nationwide lockdown.

"The retailers are coming to get fruits and vegetables, but there has been a decrease in their numbers and daily customers have also stopped coming to the market. In such a situation, we are compelled to sell fruits and vegetables at low prices," a trader told ANI.

Rani, a vendor who sells vegetables at her stall, said that the price of cauliflower now is close to Rs 8 per kilo. "We have to sell at a lower price because there are very few customers," she said.

Fruits at the time of Navratri used to be sold at a higher price, but not this year. "The reason why we are suffering is that fruits and vegetables are not being ordered due to the lockdown leading to fewer people coming here and this forces us to sell at lower prices," another vendor added.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)