Amid 'obscene CDs' row, BJP leader sends bhajan CDs to Kamal Nath, LoP Govind Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): A BJP leader sent a bhajan CDs to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Govind Singh amid the ongoing row over the Congress' allegation of 'obscene CDs' featuring ruling party leaders.

BJP spokesperson Durgesh Keswani, who sent the bhajan CDs to Congress leaders via speed post, said at their age, Kamal Nath and Govind Singh should only watch and listen to bhajans (devotional songs), and not the 'obscene CDs'.

Keswani told ANI, "Nath and Singh have been talking about obscene CDs for the past several days. At their age, they should neither not talk about obscene CDs nor watch or listen to them. They should only listen to bhajans.



"Today, we have sent two CDs each of bhajans to both the leaders (Kamal Nath and Govind Singh). They should listen to bhajans as the Congress spent years denying the existence of Lord Ram, calling Ram Sethu imaginary and questioning the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Janmabhoomi. The only way to improve their afterlife is to chant the name of Lord Ram," he added.

"If they have any such obscene CDs, they should make it public. They shouldn't watch such CDs at their age. They should worship God instead," he added.

Acknowledging receipt of the BJP's gift, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta told ANI, "Them sending us bhajan CDs shows two things -- that they have accepted that BJP leaders have reached an age where they shouldn't be watchng those obscene CDs; and secondly, we welcome CDs they have sent us but it would have been better if he had made their own leaders listen to bhajans and not indulge in such obscene acts. Everyone knows that the obscene CDs are of BJP leaders."

LoP Singh had claimed that he had obscene CDs of BJP leaders.

Later, PCC Chief Nath also claimed during a press conference that he had seen the CDs and BJP leaders were in it. (ANI)

