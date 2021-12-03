Amid Omicron scare passengers from Russia ruckus over mandatory COVID-19 test at Delhi airport, security called in

New Delhi [India] December 3, (ANI): Amid the scare of the new Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, over 20 passengers from Russia (Moscow) arrived at the Delhi airport on Friday and created ruckus over the mandatory COVID-19 test, officials said.

The group including NRI's refused to comply with the rules for mandatory RT-PCR tests.

As Russia has been categorised as an at-risk country, passengers coming from Russia have to undergo COVID testing at the airport.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Official told ANI that passengers created ruckus over the COVID-19 test and the quick response team (QRT) of aviation security had to be called in to control the situation.

"Around 20 passengers of Aero flight from Russia (Moscow) SU-232 passengers created a chaos at the piers and were not ready to go for the RT-PCR test, after repeated request they convinced and the situation is under control," an official said.



The passengers argued that there was no need for another COVID test as they already have RT-PCR test reports from Russia.

While some were Russian nationals who had a connecting flight to Goa, officials explained the rules and convinced them for the test at the airport.

"Many passengers have their connecting domestic flight to Goa and the administrators at the airport have clearly told them that they will be allowed to leave the airport after the COVID-19 test," Airport officials told ANI.

Finally, all the passengers underwent the COVID RT-PCR test at the airport and left the airport terminal after their reports came negative for COVID.

India has detected two Omicron variant cases so far and strict vigil is maintained at the airport for those arriving from the at-risk countries. (ANI)

