Amid pandemic, Kolkata restaurant provides masks with zips to customers

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], October 19 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a restraunt in Kolkata is providing its customers with masks that have zips attached to them.

It is given to the customers upon entry and allows the patrons to relish the delicacies served at the restraunt without the hassle of removing the masks.

According to Wok'ies, a 2D theme restraunt, owner Somoshree Sengupta, the masks are being given free of cost to customers keeping the COVID-19 threat in mind.



"In the COVID-19 situation wearing masks is very important for the individuals safety and that of the society at large. We are thankful to the government for allowing the restraunts to reopen, and our business to resume. It's a customised mask which can be worn even while they are having their food, it has a zipper which they can zip in or out as per the need," Sengupta told ANI here.



She further said that although the masks are given free, but the onus of wearing them lies with the customers.

Restraunts across the country had been allowed to reopen and function at 50 percent capacity by the Centre in September.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, West Bengal had 33,121 active coronavirus cases while 2,77,940 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The state has also reported close to six thousand deaths owing to the disease so far. (ANI)

