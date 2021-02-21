Amid political turmoil, Puducherry Assembly to meet for special session on Feb 22

Puducherry [India], February 20 (ANI): Amid a political crisis in the union territory, Puducherry Legislative Assembly Secretary R Mounissamy on Friday said the Union Territory Assembly will reassemble for a special session on February 22, after Tamilisai Soundararajan ordered a floor test for the Congress government.

The ruling Congress in the UT seemingly slipped from the halfway mark in the 33-member assembly after four MLAs resigned from the cabinet recently. Now Congress has 10 MLA along with three MLAs of DMK and one independent MLA in an alliance.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on February 18 alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to bring down a democratically elected government.

"Following the announcement of the floor test by LG Tamilisai Soundararajan, I convened a meeting of Congress MLAs at my residence. I held a meeting with MLAs and discussed the floor test. No decision has been taken in today's meet. We will hold a meeting again on February 21. We are also consulting with our alliance partner DMK," Narayanasamy has said.

Puducherry is scheduled to go to polls later this year. (ANI)