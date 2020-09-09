Amid protests, Kangana Ranaut reaches her residence in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Amid protests, actor Kangana Ranaut arrived at her residence in Mumbai's Khar on Wednesday.

She landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the afternoon today from her home in Himachal Pradesh. Members of Bhartiya Kamgar Sena - workers' union affiliated to Shiv Sena, protested outside the airport as she arrived in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said she will make a film on Kashmir as she today felt what Kashmiri pandits had faced.

"Uddhav Thackeray, do you think that by siding with Bollywood mafia and demolishing my house, you have taken revenge? Today my house was demolished tomorrow it will be your arrogance. Time does not remain the same. I knew what Kashmiri pandits faced but today I felt that. I promise that I will make a film on Ayodhya and Kashmir... Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," she said in the video posted on Twitter with caption "Good what you did #DeathOfDemocracy".

Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier approved Y-plus security to the 'Queen' actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition at Ranaut's office.

The BMC had on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking note of several "illegal'' alterations.

However, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive and also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition on the matter.

Her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said the notice given is illegal and BMC officials entered the premises illegally. "There was no work underway at the premises," he said.

Ranaut also posted on Twitter: "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like". She added the hashtag deathofdemocracy to the tweet. (ANI)