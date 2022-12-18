Amid rising cold, UP CM instructs to set up night shelters for the needy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all the District Magistrates to make necessary arrangements for the safety and assistance of common people including the destitute and the elderly, travellers amid the rising cold in the state.

Major guidelines given by the Chief Minister in a high-level meeting on Sunday.



All District Magistrates should complete the purchase of blankets on time to be distributed to destitute, needy people. Blankets should be of quality, uniformity in their price should be ensured.



Preference should be given to local producers/weavers/traders in the purchase of blankets for protection from cold. Government order has also been issued in this regard, necessary action should be taken accordingly.

In every case, it should be ensured that distribution of relief materials like blankets etc. will be done only by the local MP/MLA/Chairman of the local body or by public representatives. Administration officials will be present for assistance on the said occasion.

Night shelters (ren baseras) should be functional. The District Magistrates themselves should do a surprise inspection of the arrangement of the night shelters. Make corrections where necessary. No one should be seen sleeping on the road in cold weather. Every needy should have the facility of night shelter, informed the government through a release on Sunday.

Cleaning and sanitization should be done at all the night shelters. Arrangements for beds etc. should be made in the night shelters. Necessary arrangements should also be made by the police for the security of the night shelters. Temporary night shelters should also be made as per requirement.

There should be proper arrangements for bonfires at public places. (ANI)

