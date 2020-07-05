Amid rising COVID-19 cases, advisory issued for people travelling to Punjab

Chandigarh [India], July 4 (ANI): In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, Punjab government has issued an advisory for all inbound persons travelling to the state, which will be applicable from July 7.

"In accordance with the advisory, any person whether major or minor coming to Punjab via any mode - road, rail or air - shall henceforth, and till further orders, would be medically screened when he/she enters Punjab and will be required to e-register himself/herself through any of the following means before starting his/her journey to Punjab," read a statement by Chief Minister's Office.

By uploading the COVA app on mobile phone, the person has to register himself and each member of his family travelling with him or her.

"After that, there is a need to download e-registration slip and pasting it on the windscreen of his/her vehicle or carry it with him/her on mobile if travelling in public transport or travelling by rail/air or by logging on to the portal and then e-registering all members of a family travelling with him to Punjab," it said.

In case any inbound traveller does not undertake the step, then he/she would be asked at border, rail, airport check post while entering Punjab to cooperate with the team of the Punjab government who would undertake the data capturing process there at the spot itself. Since such a process may take a lot of time hence, the inbound people are requested to follow the instructions.

Except for frequent travellers, all inbound persons after reaching Punjab will have to undertake a self-quarantine of 14 days and during this period, they will have to update their health status daily on COVA app or would have to call 112 daily. In case, they feel they are developing any symptoms of COVID-19, they will have to immediately call 104.

For international travellers, the quarantine would be institutional for the first seven days and home for the next seven days, the statement added.

Any violation of these instructions will make violators liable for penal action. (ANI)

