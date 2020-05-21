Amid rising COVID-19 cases in U'khand, minister says state currently lacks infrastructure to quarantine 2-3 lakh people

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand minister S Uniyal on Thursday said that the state does not have enough infrastructure to quarantine lakhs of people as coronavirus cases are increasing in several districts due to influx of people from outside.

"As people have started coming from outside, cases have emerged in Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Almora and Bageshwar. You need infrastructure to quarantine two to three lakh people, I believe we do not have it currently," he told ANI.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat spoke to the senior government officials and the District Magistrates via video conferencing to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

The Chief Minister directed "the local administrative staff to work under the leadership of village heads in order to create awareness about COVID-19."

Rawat had also said that strict action will be taken against those found flouting the quarantine rules. (ANI)

