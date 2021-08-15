Amid rising global demand, India targets USD 5 billion spice export: Commerce Ministry official

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Having achieved the highest ever export of USD four billion of spices last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior Commerce Ministry official said that India is now aiming to touch supplies worth USD 5 billion to international markets this year.

"India is one of the top 10 agriculture produce exporters in the world and we have been witnessing robust growth in our agriculture exports during the last couple of years... Our next target is to achieve US$ 5 billion export of spices," Commerce Ministry Joint Secretary Diwakar Nath Mishra said in a seminar organised by the Spices Board of India.

In the seminar organised on Saturday, Mishra said the growth in the export of spices has taken place despite the pandemic spread across the world.

"Despite the unprecedented global pandemic, India has been able to meet the increased global demand, emerging as a significant global supplier of food and other essential agricultural products with East Asia, America and European Union are the important export markets," he said.

Pointing out that 13 per cent to 14 per cent of the total spice production in the country is exported, the rest is available for domestic consumption.



"We are the largest producer, consumer, and exporter of spices in the world. Because of the peculiar agro-climatic conditions of our country, spices are extensively cultivated in every state, presenting us great potential for further expansion in its production and exported," he said.

Asserting that there was an upward trend in the export of spices during 2020-21, crossing the milestone of USD 4 billion mark for the first time, Mishra said the Ministry of Commerce has been taking every step to facilitate agricultural exports, especially, the spices.

He said Indian produces are best quality spices like our Kashmir Saffron is sold at best price in the world Rs 3.5 lakh per kg, likewise, our Ginger, Turmeric, Coriander, and Cumin have fetched best price in the world.

"For the first time, "Bhut Jolokia", one of the hottest chillis in the world was exported from Nagaland to London. Indian spices are capturing the world markets at a very fast pace," he said.

Spices are not commodities of trade but our assets; the ever-evolving use and benefits of spices make them one of the most potential segments in the total agricultural production.

Documenting the traditional knowledge on the uses and benefits of spices for modern scientific and clinical validation of their therapeutic and immune-boosting properties is very crucial. Besides empowering the health care system, this may, perhaps, open up a whole New World and outlook for the spices sector. (ANI)

