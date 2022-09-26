Amid row over Ankita Bhandari murder, U'khand CM instructs officials to ensure law and order

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the officials to ensure "better law and order" in the state and also to keep a close watch on the anti-social elements who are "disturbing the peaceful environment".

The Chief Minister gave the instructions during a review meeting with the officials on late Sunday evening in the state secretariat. The Chief Minister also asked them to take strict action against the criminals.

This comes amid the protests in various parts of the state regarding the murder of a 19-year-old girl in Rishikesh, Ankita Bhandari, by expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya.

"In the review meeting, the Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, all the Commissioners and District Magistrates to work responsibly in maintaining law and order and peace in the state," said a statement by the Chief Minister's Office.

Earlier Dhami had said the Special Investigation Team is probing the Ankita murder case from every angle and the investigation will not be influenced.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said that all the evidence related to this murder is safe and that there will be no attempt to destroy it.

CM Dhami also praised deceased Ankita Bhandari's father and said, "I salute Ankita Bhandari's father that after the heinous crime with his daughter, he is trying to move on with the investigation. I am in constant talks with the family and his father and the family members have agreed with the action.



The Chief Minister said that all the evidence related to this murder is safe. He said he will ensure that there will be no attempt to destroy evidence.

"This case will be heard by fast track court because the daughter of Uttarakhand should get justice at the earliest. He said that we will request the Hon'ble High Court that a separate court should be constituted for this so that the culprits get such severe punishment that it becomes a precedent in history," Dhami said.

The body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari who was reported missing a few days ago was also recovered on September 24 from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh.

Three persons, including Pulkit Arya, were arrested on Friday after they confessed to having pushed Ankita into the canal after an altercation.

The SIT on Sunday told ANI that her Whatsapp chats were also being probed.

The SIT in charge of Ankita Bhandari's murder case, DIG PR Devi, told ANI that Ankita's WhatsApp chats that have surfaced are also being probed.

Earlier, anger over the horrific crime poured onto streets in other parts of Uttarakhand as well as locals jammed the bus station in Pauri. Protestors also gheraoed District Magistrate's office in Pauri. (ANI)

