Amid speculations of his joining Left front, KV Thomas to meet AICC team

By Hari Mohan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 23 (ANI): Amid speculations that senior Congress leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas would join the Left front, he revealed he spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and would meet the All India Congress Committee (AICC) team headed by Ashok Gehlot who is in Kerala on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI he said, "Sonia Gandhi called me and asked to meet the AICC team deputed by High Command in Kerala. I will go to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (today) and will meet them."



He said he was called by senior Congress leaders from Kerala, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, in the evening. "They also asked me to meet the AICC team," he added.

He further said, "I have so much respect and gratitude for Sonia Gandhi. I will obey any instruction from her without any complaint. I have never said no to her so far and won't say in the future as well."

Regarding the alleged 'rift' with the Congress party, he said that he had not demanded any post in the party or any seat in the upcoming assembly polls.

"But I didn't get any role in the local body polls. I recommended just one person's name for a seat in the local body polls. That was rejected," said the senior Congress leader.

The revelation comes after he cancelled a press meet scheduled tomorrow, in which he had said that he would make his future plans clear. In the last Lok Sabha polls, Thomas was not given any seat to contest, on which he had then openly expressed his displeasure. (ANI)

