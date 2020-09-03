Amid standoff with China, IAF chief reviews operational preparedness of frontline air bases

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Even as the standoff between Indian and Chinese Armies in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) continues, Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria visited frontline air bases in Eastern Air Command (EAC) on Wednesday and reviewed the operational preparedness of the combat units.

He also met and interacted with air warriors serving in these units during the course of his visit.

"Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) visited frontline air bases in Eastern Air Command (EAC) on September 2, 2020. On arrival at the bases in Eastern Air Command the CAS was received by respective Air Officers Commanding who apprised him of the readiness state and operational preparedness of the combat units under their command," an official release said.

The Air Force chief lauded the focussed efforts by the station personnel towards maintaining proficiency in all roles envisaged and urged them to continue performing their duty with due diligence.

Meanwhile, Army chief General MM Naravane is also visiting Leh to review the ongoing security situation there.

The visits of Bhadauria and Naravane come at a time when Indian troops have thwarted the Chinese Army's attempts to transgress into areas in Ladakh.



On the intervening night of August 29-30, the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

A few days later on August 1, Indian security forces foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the LAC in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh.



India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.



The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far. (ANI)

