Amid surging COVID-19 cases, night curfew imposed in Delhi from Monday

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): As Delhi continues to witness a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital from Monday.

The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, Delhi has witnessed 290 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of cases recorded since June 10.

With these active cases in the national capital has gone up to 1,103.

One person has succumbed to the infection in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 25,105. (ANI)