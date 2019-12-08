Amid surging prices, Goa restaurants replace onion with cabbage, carrot

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Surge in onion prices in Goa has made it challenging for the city restaurateur to include it as part of their servings and many have completely removed the vegetable from the dishes being served at their outlet.

Even as part of the salad, many have replaced onion with cabbage and carrot.

"Onion price in Goa has crossed Rs 160 mark. Earlier, the prices used to surge for 7-8 days and dive down but now every day the prices go up by at least Rs 20. Keeping that in mind, we have removed onions from our menu and replaced them with cabbage and carrot," Ganesh, a restaurateur, said.

He added, "We get into an argument with customers daily. But what can we do? We ignore them, there is no other solution."

Echoing similar sentiments, a tourist from Maharashtra's Kohlapur rued that he prefers onions with spicy food but he is not getting it in Goa.

Other restaurant owners in the region said that they have reduced the quantity of onion they serve to their customers.

Goa Rural Development Minister Michael Lobo said that tourism woes are arising due to rising onion prices "When tourists ask for onions while eating lunch, they are given cabbage instead."

The price of onions has been on the rise in several parts of the country, which has sparked protests among people. (ANI)

