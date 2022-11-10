Amid truce along LOC, traditional revelry return to wedding in borders areas of Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 9 (ANI): After India and Pakistan agreed to a truce in February 2021, wedding bells like Shehnai and celebrations are back in the remote areas along the Line of Control (LOC) in North Kashmir.

Along with peace and tranquillity, locals were seen celebrating wedding functions peacefully. In Churunda village of Uri Tehsil along the Line of Control (LOC) in Baramulla district, celebrations could be felt all around, ANI learnt.

These days, weddings in the Uri sector of LOC in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir are taking place without any fear of shelling, which was not possible some years back.



One such wedding is the proof that villagers are peacefully celebrating the wedding procession.



"Today was my niece's wedding. But in this village, it is the first such wedding in which guests came and there was no problem. The districts of Baramulla, and Uri, are very peaceful. If this continues, our village can become a peaceful town," a villager told ANI.



"Today it looks like we are living in Baramulla. Didn't even feel like we were living on the border. I especially want to thank the army, due to which the marriage took place," he added.

Army personnel also came forward to be part of the celebration and bless the couple in their marriages which shows the true spirit of the locals and the love and care the Indian Army has for the locals of Jammu & Kashmir.

While lauding the efforts of the government in maintaining peace in the border district, the villager said, "Thanks to the government for making situations peaceful here," adding that I request the government to maintain it.

Hundreds of marriages have taken place in border villages of Kashmir since the ceasefire bringing back the old memories of weddings in their own houses instead of moving the events to safer places outside the villages.

"Earlier, we used to stay indoors for days together due to intense shelling from across the border but now here people are participating in marriages on a large scale without any fear,'' Lal Din Khatana Sarpanch of the village said. (ANI)

