Amid turmoil, Kumaraswamy holds meeting with Krishna Bhagya Water Corporation Board of Directors, others

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday held a meeting of the Board of Directors of Krishna Bhagya Water Corporation, Kaveri Irrigation Corporation and Karnataka Irrigation Corporation in Krishna, amid the political upheaval in the state.

Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Chief Secretary to Government Vijayabhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Prasad, Water Resources Department General Secretary Rakesh Singh and other senior officials and board members were also present at the meeting.

The 13-month old Congress-JDS government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week.

Latest to join the bandwagon was Congress leader Roshan Baig, who resigned from his membership of state Assembly on Tuesday.

