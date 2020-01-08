Amid US-Iran tensions security increased at US Consulate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Amid spiralling US-Iran tensions, security has been increased at Consulate General of the United States in Hyderabad as a precautionary measure police said on Wednesday.

Apart from this an observing party has been set up and patrolling at the consulate has also been increased.

"As of now, around 15 police personnel have been deployed at the consulate and if we receive any specific intelligence input, we will increase more security at the office," a senior police official said.

Early on Wednesday, Iran launched more than a dozen missiles on US targets in Iraq -- first at the Ain Al-Asad airbase in Anbar province and another one at Erbil, which falls in the Kurdistan region.

The strikes came hours after the funeral of Qaseem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force whose killing in a US air raid last week intensified tensions in the Gulf region.

Countries including the UK have condemned Iran's strikes and have urged Tehran to pursue urgent de-escalation. (ANI)

