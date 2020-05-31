Amid various relaxations, lockdown to continue in UP till June 30

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): The coronavirus-induced lockdown will remain in force till June 30 in Uttar Pradesh with some relaxations outside the containment zones, said Awanish Awasthi, state's Additional Chief Secretary, Home, on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Awasthi said that religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will reopen from June 8.

According to him, all government offices will operate with 100 per cent workforce. "Staggered timings will be followed -- 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm," he said.

Awasthi further said that all markets will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm. "Supermarkets are allowed to open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Weekly markets will be allowed in rural areas," he said.

"Salons and beauty parlours are allowed to remain open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Staff working in salons/beauty parlours should wear face shields and gloves while working," he added.

Awasthi said the State buses will be allowed to operate on the condition that only passengers as per the seating capacity of the buses travel. Passengers cannot travel while standing in the bus.

"Prohibition on the entry of people from containment zones or hotspot areas in Delhi to Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will remain," he said.

Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health, said that in the last 24 hours, 262 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh.

"There are 2,901 active cases in the State and 4,709 people have been cured/discharged. The death toll stands at 213," he said.

"We are tracking migrant labourers returning to the State with the help of ASHA workers. 11,28,804 labourers have been tracked till now, out of which 1,027 are symptomatic. Their samples have been collected and are being sent for the test," added Mohan.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said that lockdown will continue in containment zones till June 30 and only essential activities will be allowed in those areas.

"Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zones till 30 June. In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services. In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required," MHA said in its guidelines for #Unlock1.

It also issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1." (ANI)