Amit Jethva murder case: 7 accused held guilty, quantum of punishment on July 11

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 6 (ANI): Ahmedabad Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday held seven accused guilty in RTI activist Amit Jethva murder case.

In July 2010, Jethva was shot dead outside Gujarat High Court for reportedly exposing illegal mining activities in Gir Forest by former BJP MP Dinu Bogha Solanki.

Besides Solanki, the six others accused are -- Shailesh Pandya, Shiva Pachan, Shiva Solanki, Bahadursinh Vadher and Sanjay Chauhan.

In September 2012, the Gujarat High Court had severely criticized investigations by the Gujarat police as Solanki was given a clean chit in the case.

The high court had ordered a CBI probe in the matter, following which the police had arrested Solanki on November 5, 2013, and charge-sheeted him under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 320 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, his regular bail was approved by the court.

The quantum of punishment of the seven accused will be pronounced on July 11. (ANI)

