Amit Palekar's fast unto death marks start of new revolution in Goa, says Arvind Kejriwal

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 5 (ANI): AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday praised party leader Amit Palekar for "his courage" to sit on an indefinite hunger strike to save old Goa's heritage site, and said that is marked the "beginning of Goa's political cleansing".

Addressing the media here, Kejriwal said, "Amit Palekar was on an indefinite hunger strike for the past five days. He braved hot sun and the rain. When his health started to deteriorate, his doctor advised him to end his fast; however, he chose to persist."

"After seeing Amit Palekar's indefinite hunger strike and the kind of support he has been receiving from Goans, finally the government was forced to cave in. This is the beginning of Goa's political cleansing," he said.

Lashing out at those who called Palekar's hunger strike a political stunt, Kejriwal said, "On one side, people are backing Palekar, and on the other, politicians have derided it as a political stunt. Horse trading in Goan politics has taken Goa to a very low point and has started a revolution in Goa. Good times are ahead in the state."



On the day of 'Goenchea Saibache Feast', the Town and Country Planning Department (TCP) wrote to Old Goa Panchayat, to revoke technical clearance and demolish the illegal structure.

Amit Palekar said, "This victory belongs to Goenkars. It was possible because a lot of concerned citizens raised their voices against the illegality. We have accomplished a lot, but the battle isn't yet over."

The AAP leader further said that even though the TCP had issued a demolition order, but there is a need to monitor it.

"Now the legal fight will start, and it will not end until the building is demolished," he said.

Palekar also slammed the BJP-led state government and said, "The government is scared because of the support I've received. The revolution has began in Goa against the corruption." (ANI)

