Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah addressing an election rally at Lohardaga, Jharkhand on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah addressing an election rally at Lohardaga, Jharkhand on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Amit Shah accuses Congress of denying statehood to Jharkhand

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:01 IST

Lohardaga (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said that Jharkhand did not become a separate state so long as the Congress was in power at the Centre.
Shah, who was addressing an election rally here, said: "For years, the people of Jharkhand fought separate statehood. Hundreds of youth were martyred. Jharkhand was not made a separate state till the Congress was in power at the Centre," said Shah.
Shah said that when the BJP government was formed under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Centre, his government granted statehood to Jharkhand.
"For the first time, the people of Jharkhand formed an absolute majority government of the BJP in 2014. We made the son of a poor labourer the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, which saw tremendous development under his leadership," he said.
"At a cost of over Rs 200 crore, the BJP government made the museum of tribal heroes who were martyred while fighting for freedom. Around 438 Eklavya schools were constructed where tribal children are studying today," he said.
Shah also promised that the first task of the BJP government in the state would be to form a committee to increase the percentage of reservation for backward classes.
Earlier today in Latehar where he was addressing an election rally, the BJP president accused the Congress party of not allowing the continuous hearing in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case.
"You people tell me -- Should a Ram temple be built in Ayodhya or not? But the Congress party was not letting the case be heard continuously. Now, the Supreme Court has delivered a historic verdict paving way for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.
Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. The result will be declared on December 23.
The Congress has forged an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state to take on the BJP.
In 2014, the BJP, which won 43 seats, formed the government along with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which had won five seats under the leadership of Raghubar Das, the present chief minister. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:13 IST

Railways gear up for winter fog season

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The occurrence of fog, especially in North India, during the winter months is a common weather phenomenon. Due to this, the movement of trains is severely affected, resulting in the train reaching late to their destination.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:10 IST

Tenure of Chief Justices should be minimum of 3 years: KK Venugopal

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Attorney General K K Venugopal on Thursday said that the tenure of Chief Justices across the country should be minimum of three years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:09 IST

Govt not against Lulu: AP Minister clarifies on cancellation of ...

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy on Thursday clarified that the state government is not against Lulu group but against the process in which the land was alloted to the company by the previous TDP government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:08 IST

Our aim is to make evidence-based policy-making integral part of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre's aim is to make evidence-based policy-making an integral part of governance by the year 2022.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:07 IST

Govt to open Passport Seva Kendra in Kartarpur

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the government is opening one Passport Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSKs) in Dera Baba Nanak so that people should not face difficulty in getting passports.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:59 IST

Union Minister Gadkari will speak to KCR to resolve TSRTC issue,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that he spoke to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested him to resolve the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike and reinstate the employees by taking up with the issue with Telang

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:56 IST

Maharashtra: Congress Legislative Party meeting to be held tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on Friday at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, to elect their legislative party leader.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:46 IST

India seeks consular access to its 2 nationals arrested by Pakistan : MEA

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Expressing shock over the arrest of two Indians, who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan in 2016-17, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday requested Islamabad to provide consular access to two of its nationals and sought their repatriation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:44 IST

C'garh: SpiceJet flight lands in Raipur after passenger...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A SpiceJet flight 6481 bound for Mumbai from Guwahati made a preacutionary landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur here on Thursday morning, after a passenger complained of heart problems.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:44 IST

'Good friend' PM Hasina to visit Kolkata on Friday to watch...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be in India tomorrow to watch the first day of the two-day test series between India and Bangladesh that will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata later in the day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:41 IST

PM should discuss disinvestment with all political parties:...

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak with experts about disinvestment and if required call meeting with all political parties.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:25 IST

Complete unanimity between Congress and NCP over government...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): There is a complete unanimity between the Congress and the NCP over the government formation in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said here on Thursday.

Read More
iocl