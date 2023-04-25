Amit Shah accuses Congress of practising "appeasement politics", says Modi government sent more funds to Karnataka compared to UPA

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): Accusing Congress of practising "appeasement politics," Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the ruling BJP has worked for all-round development of Karnataka and that the Modi government gave 140 per cent more money to the state in five years in terms of tax devolution and grant-in-aid compared to the funds sent by the UPA government.

"During Manmohan Singh's government, Karnataka got about Rs 94,224 crore in terms of tax devolution and grant-in-aid between 2009 and 2014. The Modi government gave Rs 2,26,418 crore between 2014 to 2019. This is 140 per cent more than the money sent during Congress government," Amit Shah said at a press conference here.

He said the BJP government in the state created 55 lakh employment opportunities in the last about four years.

During the press conference, Amit Shah listed various development initiatives of the BJP government including those for boosting connectivity and infrastructure and taking the state further in Information Technology.

He rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the BJP government is not working for the common man.



Shah said farmers were benefitting from direct benefit transfer and expressed confidence that BJP would form the government with an absolute majority.

The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

Shah alleged that PFI had been given " a free run" during the Congress rule and cases against its cadre were withdrawn.

Shah said that the BJP banned the organisation and its key cadre was arrested. He also accused Congress of bringing religion-based reservation

"Congress practices appeasement and compromised security of Karnataka. Congress and JD-S can never bring a stable government in Karnataka," he said. (ANI)

