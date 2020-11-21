Amit Shah arrives in Chennai, to inaugurate development projects in TN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday reached Chennai where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Tamil Nadu.

Shah was received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy, AIADMK leader O Panneeraselvam among others at the Meenambakkam International Airport in the city.



He will lay the foundation stone for the reservoir at Thervoykandigai built at a cost of Rs 380 crore and lay the foundation for various infrastructure projects worth a whopping Rs 67,378 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Shah would be laying foundation stone of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project (Rs 61,843 crore), elevated corridor on Coimbatore-Avinashi Road (Rs 1,620 crore), construction of new barrage across the Cauvery at Nanjai Pugalur in Karur district (Rs 406 crore), Chennai Trade Centre extension project (Rs 309 crore), Indian Oil Corporation Terminal at Vallur in Tiruvallur district (Rs 900 crore), Lube plant at Amullaivoyal (Rs 1,400 crore) and a new berth at Kamarajar port in Chennai (Rs 900 crore) to boost cargo handling, as per the official statement.

Shah's visit assumes significance as BJP prepares itself for the Assembly polls scheduled in mid-2021 in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

