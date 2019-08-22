Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Thursday to chair the 24th meeting of Western Zonal Council.
The two-day meeting will be held at hotel Cidade De Goa in Dona Paula.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and administrators from Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli will attend the conclave. (ANI)
Amit Shah arrives in Goa for two-day Western Zonal Council meet
ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:59 IST
