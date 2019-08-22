Amit Shah arrives in Goa for two-day Western Zonal Council meet

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:08 IST

With normalcy returning to Tral, people express faith in PM Modi

Tral (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): With normalcy returning to Tral town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after defanging of Article 370, which gave special status to the region, people here say they look forward to a brighter future under the leadership of Prime Minister Narend