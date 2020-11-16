Amit Shah arrives in Patna to attend oath-taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 16 (ANI): Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah arrived at the party office in Patna on Monday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also arrived at the party office in Patna.

Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will attend the oath-taking ceremony of JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar in Patna today, the party's top source confirmed.

Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term this afternoon after closely-fought legislative assembly elections in the state.

Kumar, after meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the NDA government in Bihar, had on Sunday announced that the oath-taking, as well as the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet, will be held at around 4.30 pm on Monday.

The leaders of the NDA legislature party, which had secured a victory in the recently-concluded election in Bihar, had on Sunday named Kumar as the leader of the NDA legislature party thus paving the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term.

BJP's Tarkishore Prasad, the MLA from Bihar's Katihar, will replace Sushil Modi as his deputy.

The NDA has secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on. (ANI)