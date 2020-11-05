Amit Shah arrives in West Bengal for 2-day visit

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata here on Wednesday for a two-day visit to the state.

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Shah has arrived in the state to take stock of the party's organisational matters.

"Met with the family of our martyred Booth Vice President Madan Ghorai in Kolkata. I bow to his braveheart family. @BJP will always remain indebted to our karyakartas (workers) who have given their supreme sacrifice while fighting against atrocities and injustice in West Bengal," Shah wrote on Twitter.

Shah was scheduled to visit the state earlier on the occasion of Durga puja but the trip was cancelled.

During his two-day visit, the Union Home Minister will be meeting BJP's state leaders, review poll preparations, look into organisational matters, and also discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Earlier this year, Shah had addressed a virtual rally for the state. This will be his first visit to West Bengal after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. He had last visited the state on March 1 amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had recently met Shah in the national capital and discussed the "state of affairs and affairs of state". Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over several issues.

Banerjee had earlier also accused Dhankhar of running a "parallel administration" in the state. (ANI)