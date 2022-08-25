Amit Shah asks security forces to make border, LoC 'impregnable' for peaceful J-K

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed the security forces to "strive" to make the border and the Line of Control (LoC) "impregnable" to have a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah's direction came while chairing a high-level meeting here in the Ministry of Home Affairs on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to have a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, and to achieve this, security forces should strive to make the border and the LOC impregnable," Shah said.

"Once the fear of cross-border movement of terrorists, arms and ammunition is eliminated, the people of Jammu and Kashmir would decisively defeat the proxy war with the help of security forces."

The terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of the common man requires to be dismantled, the Home Minister also added.

Shah reviewed the working of the security grid and various actions being taken to reduce the incidents of terrorism over the last few years.



The minister asked security forces and the police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism.

The cases registered under the UAPA were also reviewed and it was stressed that investigation should be timely and effective. "The agencies concerned should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation," the Home Minister directed.

He appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra this year, which was held after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting started around 3 pm and lasted till 5.30 pm in presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pandey, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha and Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Kuldiep Singh, Border Security Force (BSF) chief Pankaj Singh and National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Dinkar Gupta also attended the meeting which was held in hybrid mode. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh was also present in the meeting.

It is learnt that Shah was apprised about the condition of cross-border infiltration, the present situation of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and other issues linked to it.

Shah had held a similar meeting in May and June and reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory as well as the preparations for recently-concluded Amarnath Yatra. (ANI)

