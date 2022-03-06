Amit Shah attends CISF's 53rd Raising Day ceremony

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended the 53rd Raising Day ceremony of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram.

The Union Home Minister also inspected the parade of the force here.



CISF DG, Sheel Vardhan Singh, at the event, said, "Today we are playing an important role in the development of the country by being at the forefront of security at the space and atomic energy centres, ports, airports and metro rails."

The CISF contingent, dressed in pristine uniforms, represented the diversity of the force.



The CISF is a central armed police force of the country and is among one of the six paramilitary forces of India. It functions under the Union Home Ministry.

The CISF was set up under the act of the Parliament of India on March 10, 1969. Since then, CISF Raising Day is being celebrated on March 10 each year. (ANI)