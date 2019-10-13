Amit Shah attends 'Shabad Annahad Kirtan' organised by DSGMC at India Gate

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the "Shabad Annahad Kirtan" programme organised by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), at the India Gate lawn here.

The Kirtan was organised as part of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

The spectacular event included a Gurbani recital by a large group of Sikh men.

DSGMC President and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter to thank the mammoth gathering for attending the event.

"Huge presence of Sangat made Shabad Anahad event such a big success. Thanking you all," Sirsa tweeted.

The 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev will be observed on November 12 this year. (ANI)