Amit Shah, BJP leaders have lunch at farmer's house in East Midnapore

East Midnapore (West Bengal) December 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had lunch at a farmer's house in East Midnapore's Balijuri village on Saturday.



The lunch by BJP leaders at the farmer's residence is also being seen a part of the party's outreach to the farming community on the three agriculture laws.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, addressed a rally in Paschim Medinipur in which he attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress government. The state is scheduled to go for elections next year.

During the visit, Amit Shah also paid tributes to Swami Vivekanand at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata. (ANI)

