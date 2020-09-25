Amit Shah, BJP leaders pay tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several BJP leaders paid tributes to Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Amit Shah said, "Today crores of BJP workers and people of the country are paying tributes to Pandit Deendayal Ji. He gave birth to a new ideology when after attaining freedom, the country had to move forward. Instead of the western model, he chose an ideology that relies on the country's own resources. He laid the foundation of integral humanism and worked for the welfare of poor people."

Union Home Minister also said that the Jan Sangh leader had also formed an organisation which worked as communication between government, the party, and the people.

"In the early stage in 1950s it was difficult but now BJP has become like an all-encompassing tree which shows how far fetched was Deendayal ji's vision," he said.

"Today BJP's organisation has transformed into the world's biggest organization politically, the foundation for which was laid by Deendayal ji and his associates," Shah added.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tributes to Jana Sangh leader in Bhopal, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister paid the tributes in Lucknow.

While in Delhi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, and Dr Harsh Vardhan paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya and Syama Prasad Mookerjee at party's headquarters, on the birth anniversary of the former.

Upadhyaya was born on September 25, 1916, in Mathura district. He was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. (ANI)