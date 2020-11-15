Amit Shah calls meeting to take stock of Delhi's COVID-19 situation, CM Kejriwal to be present

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): As the national capital continues to report a surge in COVID-19 cases, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting at North Block to take stock of the coronavirus situation in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will be present in the meeting.

Shah and Kejriwal have met at least twice in the last few months to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital and the home minister had also intervened when Delhi witnessed its first spike.

In June, Shah and Kejriwal had visited COVID-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur after the Chief Minister had written to the former inviting him to inspect the campus.

He had also requested for deployment of doctors and nurses from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Army at the Centre.

On account of the winter season and the large influx of patients from festival gatherings, Delhi could experience about 15,000 cases in a day soon, as per the report by the National Centre for Disease Control submitted to Delhi Government last month.

"It is recommended that Delhi should prepare for a daily surge of about 15,000 positive cases and make arrangements for inpatient admissions of patients and moderate and severe disease roughly amounting to 20 percent of this surge," the report says.

Moreover, Delhi's daily COVID chart had started its upward climb few days ago. While it crossed the 7,000 mark on November 6, it crossed the 8,000-mark, registering 8,593 cases, which was an all-time high for the city, on November 11. (ANI)