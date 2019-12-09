Amit Shah carves out his path with CAB

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): As Union Minister Amit Shah calmly replied to every charge made by the opposition against the government's intention to introduce Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), many in his party felt that the BJP leader has finally come out of the shadow of his leader and mentor Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah presented and discussed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday as he stood his ground against the opposition, alone. Many in the party can't help but notice that Shah replied to every objection that came from opposition firmly.

"It was the Home Minister's show in Parliament," stated a senior leader as Shah asked everyone repeatedly to voice their objections and concerns so that these can be addressed.

Shah presented the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, with the Prime Minister not being present on the treasury benches to lend moral and personal support to him.

During the abrogation of Article 370, bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and Triple Talaq Bill tabled by Shah in the last session of Parliament, PM Modi was present by his side in the Lok Sabha as the Leader of the House.

However, today that seat was empty as the Prime Minister was away in Jharkhand to address the assembly poll rallies in the poll-bound state.

Party sources stated that today solo attacks by Shah, always believed to be close to the Prime Minister and enjoy his confidence, also mean that he has now come to be accepted as the second in command even in the government.

"By having the confidence of allowing handling of this tricky Bill, which was creating troubles in opposition ranks, Shah individually has also reiterated that the PM trusts him wholeheartedly. When he speaks, he wins the argument," stated a senior party leader, who acknowledges the growing stature of Shah in the government.

It must be remembered that Shah has entered the Narendra Modi Cabinet during his second term and has risen to this level in just months while pushing through several important and game-changing legislations.

However, it must be noted that while the Prime Minister was away, Shah was eager to acknowledge that the step was being taken under the explicit guidance of PM Modi and took his name several times in the Lower House to reiterate his point. (ANI)