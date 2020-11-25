Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the meeting. Photo/ANI
Amit Shah chairs first meeting of National Implementation Committee on India at 75

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2020 22:32 IST


New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the National Implementation Committee on India at 75.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State (I/C) for Culture & Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel also attended the meeting. (ANI)

