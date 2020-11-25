New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the National Implementation Committee on India at 75.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State (I/C) for Culture & Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel also attended the meeting. (ANI)
Amit Shah chairs first meeting of National Implementation Committee on India at 75
ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2020 22:32 IST
