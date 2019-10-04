Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review current status of border security

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the current status of border security and measures to be taken to strengthen it further.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary, Secretary (Border Management), Special Secretary (Internal Security) and Directors General of Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Assam Rifles, along with other senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the ministry, the Home Minister stressed on government's policy of 'Zero Tolerance' towards terrorism, insurgency, corruption as well as smuggling of weapons, narcotics and cattle. "He directed the senior officers to take stringent measures against these practices. The Home Minister also directed the DGs to identify all issues affecting border security and submit a detailed action plan to the ministry in this regard," a government press statement said.

Shah also asked all DGs to ensure best facilities for housing, health and training are available to the security personnel who are posted on the border.

"We must keep in mind that 130 crore countrymen are safe because of these security personnel on the border," he said. (ANI)

