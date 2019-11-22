Amit Shah chairs meet to implement cabinet's decision on import of onions

New Delhi [India]. Nov 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a meeting to implement the Union Cabinet's decision to import 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion.

Present in the meeting are Union Ministers Ram Vilas Paswan, Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar.

The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday approved import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes onion in view of high prices of the essential commodity in the market.

"The cabinet has given its approval to the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after a meeting of the Union Cabinet.

The central government has been holding regular meetings on ways to check the rise in the price of onions. (ANI)








